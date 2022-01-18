The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has left Ghana to honour a medical review in the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Bagbin, in a statement addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, indicated he left the country on Friday, January 7, 2022.

He is expected to be back on Sunday, January 23, 2022, ahead of the resumption of parliamentary sitting on Tuesday, January 25.

The statement further announced plans to undertake a covid-19 vaccination exercise for Members of Parliament and officers of the Parliamentary Service as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

