Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga, and founder of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, have lost their mother.

The brothers, who lost their father in February, posted the sad news on their social media pages on Tuesday.

Their mother, Madam Charity Boya Abdulai, passed on in the early hours of Tuesday in Accra.

READ ALSO:

The MP, in his post, shared old pictures of his late mother surrounded by his siblings.

His post has since attracted several comments from his friends and followers on Facebook who have commiserated with the MP.

It is with deep regret that I inform you that my Mum; Madam Charity Boya Abdulai passed away this morning in Accra. May Her Soul RIP.

His brother, Hassan also posted on his social media page with the caption; Rest in Perfect peace mummy, you left us yesterday at 11:30 pm at 37 military hospital without saying Goodbye. Farewell, mummy.