Filmmakers have vowed not to let Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, rest after she made a degrading statement on their craft.

The MP, in one of her campaign messages, admonished Ghanaians not to vote for actor John Dumelo because “parliament is a serious business.”

Her comment has been greeted with negativity by pained thespians who have defended they are qualified for decision-making.

The latest to make his disappointment known in a tweet is Lawyer Nti who believes that line is a “very unfortunate and ridiculous statement from a Minister.”

Lawyer Nti requested to be provided with Maa Lydia’s qualification if she studied parliament, for which she will be arguably competent for the job.

“If John is not a worthy contender why campaign ‘gidigidi’ so?” he quipped.