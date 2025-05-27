Atiwa West MP calls for menstrual education, access to sanitary pads in schools

The Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, Korkor Asante, has called for intensified menstrual hygiene education and the establishment of dedicated safe spaces for young girls in pre-tertiary schools.

She also urged the government to prioritise the provision of hygienic sanitary towels to young girls, saying such an intervention would help improve menstrual hygiene and reduce infections associated with poor menstrual care.

The MP made the call during a tour of pre-tertiary schools in her constituency to mark the 2025 World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28.

Joined by officials from the Atiwa West Health Directorate, Madam Asante educated schoolgirls on menstrual hygiene, teenage pregnancy, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Beneficiary schools included Kwabeng Anglican Secondary Technical School and Abombosu STEM School, where the MP also distributed sanitary pads to the students.

Madam Asante encouraged society to stop stigmatising menstruation, describing it as a natural process. She urged the girls not to feel ashamed of their cycles or allow them to hinder their academic and personal development.

District Director of Health, Dr. Benedict Richard Bekoe, commended the MP for her initiative. He expressed concern over the traditional and often unsafe methods used by some girls to manage their periods due to limited access to sanitary products.

Dr. Bekoe also noted the rising prevalence of teenage pregnancies in the district, attributing it partly to increased mining activity and the influx of migrant workers.