A supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed his loyalty to the party in the Assin North bye-election.

In a video shared by Accra-based Metro TV, he stated that he’ll still vote for the NDC despite receiving GHc200 to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) Charles Opoku.

“I was born into an NDC family so no one can change my mind about the party. I have taken the money. They gave me GHc200,” he said in the video.

The NDC and NPP have been accusing each other of vote-buying at the ongoing Assin-North bye-election.

Scores of violent acts and arrests have been recorded at some polling stations.

Watch the video below:

Assin North: Voter claims he'll still vote for the NDC although NPP officials have given him Ghc200 to vote for their candidate #MetroNews #ElectionCentral pic.twitter.com/drsrTwTzod — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) June 27, 2023

ALSO READ: