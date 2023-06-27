A young man has claimed that he was given GH₵‎200 by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and GH₵‎100 by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the ongoing bye-election at Assin North.

He further alleged that one of the party members cursed the money before handing it over to them.

Expressing surprise at this behaviour, he pointed out that the parties resorted to dubious means to acquire the money and questioned why they would be concerned after giving it to them and casting curses.

In an interview, the young man expressed his shock, saying, “I received GH₵‎200 from the NPP and GH₵‎100 from the NDC, but one of them has cursed us. I am even shocked that they would curse us when they obtained the money through dishonest methods. The money they are spending doesn’t belong to them, so why are they worried after giving it to us and cursing us?”

When asked if he still intended to vote, he replied, “I will still vote, but I won’t disclose who I will vote for.”

