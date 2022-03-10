Host of Asempa FM's SportsNite Enoch Worlanyo Wallace
Asempa FM’s SportsNite show has been breaking new grounds in the digital media space through driving radio sports content.

The three-hour show, which runs from Mondays to Wednesdays from 7:00 pm to 10:00 and Thursday from 7:000 pm to 9:00 pm, produces and drives both local and foreign content.

Host of the programme, Enoch Worlanyo Wallace, who doubles as the Head of Sports, has a track record of making fact-based predictions, analysis, and insightful interviews.

Thursday’s show records numbers of around 100K on the Asempa 94.7 FM Facebook page with a wide range of people in and outside Ghana contributing and enjoying the exciting content.

You can join the show and also offer your opinion and comments via Twitter.




