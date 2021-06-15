Andrews Appau headed a winner halfway through the second half to earn Asante Kotoko victory after Inter Allies twice came from behind.

Kotoko, who needed victory to go level on points with Hearts of Oak, started well and were rewarded with an opener through Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The Kotoko captain tapped the ball into the net from close range after a knockdown by Evans Adomako.

Alex Aso benefitted from some poor goalkeeping to roll the ball into the back of the net after Abalora failed to deal with a low cross.

The Porcupine Warriors responded with immediate effect.

Inter Allies kept the pressure on in the second half and got their second equaliser through Andy Okpe who scored from a corner to silence the Kotoko fans.

However, Appau’s excellent header in the 69th minute, after an expertly delivered in-swinger from Fabio Gama, earned Kotoko an important victory that sends them level with Hearts at the top of the table.