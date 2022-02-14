Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has said he is ready for the Black Stars appointment if the need arises.

Narteh Ogum, who has reignited the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, has been recommended for the Black Stars hot seat by Hearts board member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe.

The former GFA chairman believes the Kotoko coach has what it takes to manage the Black Stars as opposed to Otto Addo who he believes deserted the team at the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon reiterating Prosper Ogum is the right man for the Black Stars job.

READ ALSO

Speaking in an interview with StarTimes after his side’s 3-1 over Accra Lions on Saturday, the former WAFA gaffer admitted that he will be ready when the Black Stars call comes.

“I mean it’s a national call and when the day comes and I’m available, I think once it’s a national duty, we will all rise up to the call,” he said.

Prosper Narteh Ogum signed a three-year contract with Asante Kotoko.