The Republic of Ireland ended their first World Cup with a 0-0 draw with Nigeria, who progressed to the last-16 and could face England.

The result, coupled with Australia’s win over Canada, meant the Super Falcons, the lowest-ranked side in Group B, qualified in second place at the expense of the Olympic champions.

The Irish were already knocked out after defeats by Australia and Canada but collected their first point at a World Cup in their final match of the tournament.

In a low-key encounter in Brisbane, the Nigerians came closest to making the breakthrough when Courtney Brosnan pushed Uchenna Kanu’s header on to the crossbar with a stunning save.

Nigeria will face the winners of Group D in Brisbane, which could be England if they draw with or beat China on Tuesday.

The Republic’s pre-match build-up had been dominated by the future of manager Vera Pauw, whose contract is up after the tournament and the Dutch manager felt both she and her players deserved clarity on her position.

On the pitch, it was a cagey first half in Brisbane, where both sides struggled to keep hold of possession and the Republic of Ireland had the first chance when Katie McCabe fired wide after some good build-up play by Sinead Farrelly and the returning Heather Payne.

The Irish support dominated the crowd in Brisbane but it was the pockets of Australian fans who had something to cheer when Hayley Raso opened the scoring for the Matildas in Melbourne.

Knowing a draw would be enough to progress, Nigeria were content to sit deep in their own half but the Super Falcons almost took the lead when Louise Quinn gave the ball away and Asisat Oshoala raced clear, but the Barcelona forward could only fire wide when most in the stadium expected the net to bulge.

Ireland, whose first World Cup goal came courtesy of captain McCabe against Canada, looked the more likely side to break the deadlock and came close but Payne’s cross was just too far for the outstretched leg of Farrelly.

Striker Kyra Carusa headed into the arms of Nigeria captain Chimaka Nnadozie, while Nigeria were restricted to long-range efforts from Toni Payne.

The mood in Brisbane was further lifted before half-time when Raso scored Australia’s second goal, which gave Nigeria breathing room in their quest to make the next round.