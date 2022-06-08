Armed robbers are reported to have today mounted a blockade next to a police barrier at Nweneso No.1 in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region to rob passengers in commercial vehicles.

A witness said at least passengers in four Sprinter buses were robbed of their valuables.

Residents of the town recalled at least four of such incidents have been recorded this year.

With the aid of a defective saloon car and some logs, the armed men blocked the Nweneso to Foase road to aid the robbery expedition.

Some eyewitnesses say the defective FIAT saloon car was spotted being pulled by a KIA truck hours before the incident.

Four buses, all carrying passengers, fell behind the blockade.

At gunpoint, victims were robbed of their cash and mobile phones.

Driver of one of the buses, Kwaku Badu narrated the above incident.

Residents count not less than four robberies this year alone.

Due to these incidents, the community has constructed a shelter at the police barrier to aid night duties.

About 10 metres from the shelter is the area used for the robbery.

Some residents are dissatisfied with the work of the police.

Nhyira FM News’ checks have revealed inadequate personnel have forced police to on some occasions station one officer at the barrier.

It was unclear whether there were personnel on guard at the time of the robbery.

Further checks show only one vehicle patrols the Fomena District, and constantly develops faults.

The roads are poor, bumpy and dusty.

Though awarded on contract, it is yet to realise any major improvement.

Police say they are yet to receive an official complaint though an officer was at the scene earlier.

