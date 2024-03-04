Archbishop Emeritus, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Kwasi Sarpong, has luminously penned expositions of Catholic virtues, Christian faith and social values in two new books: “Virtues” and “The Old and Young Priest”.



The books, eloquently explore and shed light on the themes of personal priesthood experiences of the Emeritus and societal morals to be upheld for smooth running society.

An event to launch the books served as a focal point for celebrating Archbishop Sarpong’s 91st birthday.

At a colourful event in Kumasi, graced by members of the Christian clergy and protocol, chiefs, business leaders and social executives, the two books were outdoored, reflecting the life understanding of Archbishop Peter Kwasi Sarpong and how to work as a catholic reverend.



Faces of the young and old believers of the catholic faith were adorned with smiles as they listened to the seasoned pieces of the books at the event.



The six-chapter prose “The Old and Young Priest” which opens with a prologue and closes with an epilogue is an attempt to emphasize the experiences, challenges, and perspectives of both seasoned and newly ordained priests within the Catholic Church.

The book, jointly authored by Archbishop Sarpong and Rev. Fr. Derrick Eyram Senanu, discusses mentorship, the adoption of Christ-like principles and the passing down of roles and responsibilities within the priesthood.



Co-author, Fr. Derrick Eyram Senanu of St Theresa’s Parish, indicated the book will expose young priests to values worthy of emulating.



“I’m just 9 years in the ministry, and not in the capacity to advice. The journey started in 2019. I have been privileged to be part of the adult conversations. The respectable bishops here have fought their own battles. Their achievements are behind them.



“If you don’t learn history, you become a complainant of systems and develop a mentality of entitlement. A new driver knows all the rules, but an old driver knows all the potholes. The old here is not for the aged. Nor the young for young people. It is an attempt to write a generational book,” he said.

The book launch was encapsulated with a colourful 91st birthday celebration of the Archbishop.



Chairperson of the event, Chief of Mpehin in the Offinso Traditional Area, Nana Raymond Osei Sarpong, celebrated the Archbishop for penning down his experiences and inspiration in books.



“The Archbishop had been a prolific author throughout his long years of existence. He has published innumerable materials on the diversity of thoughts.

“In the book, Virtues, I like the parts that say ‘If you ask me what the ways to God are, I will tell you, the first is humility. The second is humility. And the third is humility’,” he said.