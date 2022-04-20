Five persons have been arrested in connection with the demolition houses at Panpanso No.1.

The arrests are in connection with the invasion and demolition of homes of residents by some masked armed men.

But, as the police try to arrest the suspects, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has visited the community.

On the dawn of Sunday while residents were asleep the men suspected to be land guards, stormed the village and started pulling down buildings.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh who has condemned the incident since it happened on Tuesday visited the people to commiserate with them.

The Majority Chief Whip presented about 250 bags of cement, several quantities of roofing sheets, and GHC20,000 to the affected victims.

He has also called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, to immediately intervene and bring the perpetrators to book.

“This must never go unpunished, IGP. In solidarity with my people, I call on the IGP and the entire National Security to rise to the occasion.

“The IGP needs to show his might at this crucial time. I will be watching the Police Administration keenly. Don’t let us down,” he said.