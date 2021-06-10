A viral video on social media has showed moments a Chinese man engaged a Ghanaian co-worker in a fierce tussel.

Though details of the fight remain sketchy, the video captured the Chinese man boiling with anger as he engages the Ghanaian in a verbal attack.

The video revealed an environment that appeared as a construction site with workers at a gathering with the Ghanaian holding documents addressing the group.

He was, however, disrupted by the angry Chinese who earlier had a noisy altercation with another person with him and other workers.

He went ahead to hit the documents the addressee was holding which scattered all over the place, an action that caused the later to throw the first punch.

All attempts by the witnesses to separate them proved futile as the Chinese reached for a stick to fight the Kung Fu way.

Proving reluctant to stop the fight, the Ghanaian hit him in the chest with his leg, causing him a heavy fall on the ground.

