Solar Ayew, an uncle of Andre Ayew, says his nephew will consider retirement as Black Stars captain at the right time.

His comments come in the back of former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko forward, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour’s call for Andre’s exclusion from the senior national team.

According to him, Andre must leave the team to make way for young players.

However, Solar Ayew who also played for the Black Stars says the Nottingham Forest attacker will consider hanging his boots at the right time.

He further added that the former West Ham United forward has achieved more than Osei Kuffour ever did during his own career.

Solar Ayew

“The next in line for Black Stars captain should have been Jordan Ayew but the way we Ghanaians do our things that’s why Jordan is not the captain of the team,” he told Ezra FM.

“Dede Ayew has achieved so much for Ghana and Ghanaians are aware. Who is General Osei Kuffour to talk about Dede Ayew someone who has achieved more than you I thought it was Samuel Osei Kuffour who played for Bayern Munich was saying that.

“He (Dede Ayew) will consider retirement at the appropriate time.

“Dede Ayew would be happy to win the Africa Best instead of winning the Afcon for Ghana this is because if he wins the Africa Best it’s still for Ghana, not the Ayew family,” the former Ghana international concluded.

Andre Ayew made his debut for the Black Stars in 2007 and has since risen through the ranks to become the team’s substantive captain.

He was the skipper of the Black Satellites side that became the first African team to win the U20 FIFA World Cup in 2009.

