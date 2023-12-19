Amicus Legal Consult, a Tema-based private law firm has donated Gh¢50,000.00 to the Multimedia Group Limited in support of Kenneth Adom, who urgently requires a kidney transplant.

Kenneth Adom, an achiever of a first-class degree from a university in India, finds himself stranded in the country, unable to return to Ghana due to his deteriorating health.

The donation was made by Stephen Dotse Esq, representing the Minister of Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa West, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

In accepting the cheque on behalf of the Multimedia Group, Abdulai Awudu, General Manager of the Akan Brands of the Group, expressed heartfelt appreciation to Amicus Legal Consult for their compassionate contribution.

During the presentation of the check to Omanhene Kwabena Asante, Abdulai Awudu urged other organizations to follow the example set by Amicus Legal Consult, encouraging them to step forward and save a life.

Stephen Dotse Esq presenting the check to Omanhene Kwabena Asante (Middle), beside him is Abdulai Awudu

