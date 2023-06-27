Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has commended the directive by Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on bodyguards of Members of Parliament (MPs) carrying weapons at the ongoing Assin-North bye-election.

According to him, the directive shows the high level of professionalism and integrity of the IGP and the entire police service.

“I believe that we have a professional Police service led by a very professional IGP, he goes by the rules. These are Police operations purely and we don’t interfere with that. We do know that the situation must be such that nobody feels intimidated and those rules apply to all of us.”

IGP Dampare indicated that bodyguards of MPs and other state officials will not be allowed to carry weapons during the bye-election.

The directive comes after a crunch meeting between the leadership of the Ghana Police Service, political parties and the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) on Monday, June 26, 2024.

The IGP, who led the police at the meeting, issued the directive to the bodyguards asking them to surrender their weapons which will be kept at police stations within the constituency.

He further directed that the weapons can only be collected after the election and specific directives.

ALSO READ: