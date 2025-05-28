Amansie Rural Bank donates GH¢22,000 worth of menstrual products to mark menstrual hygiene day

To mark this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day, Amansie Rural Bank PLC has donated menstrual hygiene products valued at GH¢22,000 to selected basic schools across the three Amansie districts in the Ashanti Region.

The donation forms part of the bank’s commitment to promoting menstrual health and supporting adolescent girls, particularly in rural areas, to stay in school and manage their periods with dignity.

This year’s donation benefited schools in the Amansie South, Amansie Central, and Amansie West districts, providing much-needed sanitary products to young girls who often lack access to proper menstrual hygiene resources.

In 2024, the bank partnered with Luv FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group in Kumasi, to deliver a similar intervention in the Amansie South district. That initiative saw the distribution of 1,130 Eco-Me reusable pads, 600 period panties, 10 boxes of disposable sanitary pads, 100 bathing pails, and a box of soap. A pad bank was also established to provide ongoing support for underprivileged teenage girls in the district.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Frank Owusu, Head of Finance at Amansie Rural Bank PLC, said the gesture is the bank’s way of giving back to the communities they serve.

“We believe no girl should miss school because of her period. This is our small way of helping break the silence, stigma, and barriers around menstrual health,” he stated.

The CEO of the bank, Frederick Kwakye Kyei also emphasized the role of financial institutions and private sector players in championing girl-child development and health initiatives, especially in deprived communities.

Menstrual Hygiene Day, celebrated globally on May 28, is aimed at breaking taboos and raising awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management. The theme for this year’s observance is “Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld.”