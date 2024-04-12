Family members of fifty-five-year-old coordinator of the Wa Central Customary Lands Secretariat, Alhaji Mtala Mahama, have called on the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, to swiftly work to unravel the mystery surrounding his death.

According to the spokesperson of the family, Seidu Tampuori Iddrisu, apart from the handwritten note suspected to have been written by the murderer and handed over to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), coupled with other relevant information given out, they believe that the police are well-equipped to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Alhaji Mutala was found dead on Thursday morning with his throat cut, lying in a pool of blood in his room at Suuriyiri.

JoyNews Upper West regional correspondent Rafiq Salam visited the family and reported from Wa.

ALSO READ:

Former Ejisu NPP MP goes independent in upcoming by-elections

Why we believed Junior Pope survived boat accident – Actors Guild President explains

One dead, another injured after vehicle crashes with motor at Kasoa