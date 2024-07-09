Libation and other rituals were performed to ward off curses invoked against George Krobea Asante, Deputy National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), following allegations that he sent thugs to attack Akoasehene, Osabarima Gyasi Asuako in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

According to reports, Krobea Asante allegedly insulted Osabarima Gyasi Boateng-Aduako II, Chief of Akoase, and the Kotoku Manhene in Akyem Oda.

Nana Kwaku Boateng, Akoase Twafo Hene in an interview on Adom News revealed that Osabarima Gyasi Boateng had plans for a mining venture in Akoase.

A committee established by Osabarima met with a prospective investor who secured a concession from the Minerals Commission.

The committee, after consultation with traditional leaders, opted for a social center instead of a monetary contribution from the investor.

However, a group in Accra allegedly pressured the investor to halt construction of the social center.

Twafo Hene further claimed that, Krobea Asante allegedly received money from the investor while orchestrating an attack on the Chief’s palace.

This action led Ankobea Hene of Akoase to invoke curses using five river bodies against Krobea Asante for insulting the Chief and elders, and for his involvement in illegal mining activities.

Krobea Asante later admitted to taking money from illegal mining sites and appealed to the traditional leaders to revoke the curses imposed on him.

The chiefs required a payment of Gh¢3,000 for each ram sacrificed to appease the gods but declined to speak to the media.

