The General Legal Council’s (GLC) Disciplinary Committee has slapped legal practitioner Kwasi Afrifa with nine charges for misconduct.

This follows its preliminary inquiry that concluded that a case of misconduct has been made against him at a first impression.

Mr Afrifa is facing disciplinary proceedings after his client, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI, had sought the assistance of the General Legal Council to retrieve $75,000 from him.

The traditional ruler alleges that Mr Afrifa had asked for an amount of $100,000 to undertake “ways and means” to secure a favourable court judgement.

The ruler adds that after realising Mr Afrifa was not going to carry out this “ways and means,” he demanded a refund and has since collected $25,000 from the lawyer.

He, therefore, dragged Mr Afrifa to the General Legal Council to retrieve the outstanding amount.

Mr Afrifa, in his response to this complaint, levelled some serious allegations against the Chief Justice, Kwasi Aning Yeboah.

He claims it’s rather the traditional ruler who had informed him that the Chief Justice had agreed to ensure a favourable ruling in his case provided he selects Akoto Ampaw as a lawyer in the stead of Mr Afrifa and pay an amount of $5m.

The Chief Justice has since asked the Police to investigate the matter. Mr Afrifa was interrogated by police officers and told pressmen that he committed no crime by stating the truth.

Report below: