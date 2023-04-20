The power supply to the Aliu Mahama Sports stadium has been disconnected by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

The stadium owes NEDCo, which embarked on a revenue mobilisation exercise, a sum of GH¢466,000.

Power to the facility will be reconnected only after 70% of the debt is paid for, but it is uncertain when the facility will pay off what they owe as funds need to be supplied from the centralised level.

“We are owing and we have to own up,” Salamatu Alhassan, Northern Regional Director of the National Sports Authority admitted. “I have sent a letter to the head office via the ministries and so if you can give us, some two weeks, the ministry will settle that debt.”

The Aliu Mahama stadium serves as the home ground for Premier League clubs, Real Tamale United and Tamale City. Both clubs go away to Kotoku Royals and Great Olympics respectively on the weekend of April 22.

Right after though, they will be back at home for their Karela and Hearts of Oak fixtures.