Another Ghana Premier League star has moved to the Algerian top-flight league after Joseph Esso signed a three-year contract with MC Alger from Dreams FC.

The 24-year-old is the third attacker, this season, to leave the local league for Algeria after Daniel Lomotey and Kwame Opoku signed for ES Setif and USM Alger respectively.

Esso, who is a former Hearts of Oak striker, has scored 10 goals this season. He was confirmed as Alger’s new signing on Tuesday morning.

Dreams poached the striker before the start of the season as a free agent after he parted ways with Hearts of Oak. The Phobians could not extend Esso’s contract due to his reported “huge demands”.

His 10 goals have been of great benefit to the club, who are currently occupying the sixth spot after 17 games.

Esso was part of the Ghana squad that finished as runners-up at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.

He was named in the Black Stars squad that faced South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications this month.