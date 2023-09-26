Some dedicated followers of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have expressed their disappointment in his decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

To them, his decision is simply an act of betrayal and cowardice.

These ardent supporters, based in the Northern region held a press conference in Tamale on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023 to express their anger.

Their spokesperson, Chabile Moses Moye claimed they have followed Mr. Kyerematen for over 17 years and believed in his vision to rescue Ghana

But they are disappointed in him for choosing to contest the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.

Mr. Moye said they can no longer support Alan because their allegiance is with governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

