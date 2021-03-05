Trade and Industry Minister-Designate, Alan Kyerematen, is now expected to present the 2021 Budget.

This is what Joy Business has picked up from government sources.

It follows the inability of Finance Minister-Designate, Ken Ofori-Atta to return to Ghana on time, from his medical leave.

Even if Mr Ofori-Atta had arrived in Ghana, it may have been difficult for him to clear the necessary Appointments Committee hurdles to present the budget statement.

Joy Business had earlier on learnt that President Akufo-Addo was considering the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia or Mr Kyerematen for the presentation.

But it now appears that the President has settled on Mr Kyerematen to present the budget statement, next Friday, March 12, 2021.

ALSO READ:

Finance Minister presented 2021 Expenditure in Advance Appropriation in October 2020

In October last year, Mr Ofori-Atta presented the 2021 Expenditure in Advance Appropriation.

This was due to the December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Government expenditure for first quarter of 2021 was estimated at GHȻ27.34 billion, with total revenues and grants expected at GHȻ13.3 billion, whilst total expenditure and arrears clearance stood at GHȻ24.01 billion.

This was expected to leave a fiscal gap of GHȻ10.7 billion.