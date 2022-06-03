President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed with immediate effect, the removal of Hamza Tanko from all official duties of the Hajj Board.

This comes after Mr Hamza’s appointment as a signatory to Ghana’s Hajj bank account in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and his description as a Finance Director.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary to Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, copied to the Board Chairman of the Pilgrims Affairs of Gana, Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye, stated the President is the only appointing authority for all appointments on the Hajj Board.

In view of this, Nana Bediatuo says Mr Hamza’s appointment is without basis, hence his removal.

Below is the full statement: