The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says President Nana Akufo-Addo is the biggest enabler and promoter of corruption in his government.

Speaking at the launch of its Corruption Tracker Series at the NDC’s second weekly press briefing in Accra on Monday, National Communications Officer for the party, Sammy Gyamfi, said despite promising to protect the public purse, President Akufo-Addo, has rather become the leader and chief patron of his notoriously corrupt administration.

Mr Gyamfi recalled that on January 18, 2017, five million litres of fuel were contaminated at the premises of the state-owned Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) through the mixture of diesel and petrol, and subsequently sold to two unlicensed companies – Movenpina and Zup Oil – under dubious circumstances.

Movenpinaa Energy and Zup Oil had not been licensed by the National Petroleum Authority to trade in petroleum products in the downstream petroleum sector of Ghana, but the five million litres of fuel was sold to them. The sale of the contaminated fuel to these unlicensed companies breached sections 11 and 32 of the NPA Act (ACT 691) of 2005, as well as sections 16(2) (c), 40(1), 35, 83 and 84 of the Public Procurement Act (Act 663) of 2003 as it did not go through any tender process, hence unlawful, he alleged.

He noted that in spite of the overwhelming proof of foul play at BOST, President Akufo-Addo mounted a robust defense for the then Managing Director (MD) of BOST, insisting that the allegations of corruption leveled against the MD were baseless.

Today we know that the committee tasked to investigate the Movenpina-Zup Oil contaminated fuel saga, has found that the transaction was criminal and that, the proceeds from same have not been paid into the state coffers till date. Indeed, the committee’s report indicates that Movenpina has not paid BOST for the 471,000 litres sold through Zup Oil Limited. The committee also found out that thousands of litres of fuel which was lodged in the tanks of the NPA could not be accounted for, he added.

Mr Gyamfi further asserted that despite President Akufo-Addo’s anti-corruption campaign during the 2016 elections, he has during his first term in office normalised corruption and made it very attractive.