His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has extended an invitation to the winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) 2020, Presbyterian Boys SHS after defeating OWASS and Adisadel College in the grand finale of the competition.

The president took to Twitter and congratulated the 6-time champions after a fierce battle in the grand finale on Thursday.

He named the Ɔdadeɛ boys of Presec as the undisputed kings of the competition after their long quest for a 6th trophy.

“Congratulations to PRESEC Legon for emerging victors in the #NSMQ2020. Winning #6 makes them the undisputed kings of the competition.”

Congratulations to PRESEC Legon for emerging victors in the #NSMQ2020. Winning #6 makes them the undisputed kings of the competition. Thoroughly well-deserved, and I look forward to welcoming them to Jubilee House soon.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/utgLB8XL4P — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 8, 2020

The proud winners of the NSMQ 2020: Daniel Gakpetor, Benjamin Quansah and Isaac Gyamfi would have the opportunity to meet the president at the Jubilee House.

The president stated: “Thoroughly well-deserved, and I look forward to welcoming them to Jubilee House soon.”

After an intense and challenging contest, Presec Legon with 36 points carried the day, the trophy and the bragging rights as winners of the NSMQ 2020 competition.