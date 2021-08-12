Akufo-Addo enstooled as 'Nkosohene' at Chiraa

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been installed as Nkosohene (Development Chief) by Nana Yeboah Pene, the Queen-Mother of Chiraa in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region.

According to the queen mother, this is in recognition of the president’s relentless fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in saving lives and other ongoing developmental projects.

She said his stool name is Okogyeman Odomankomahene Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with all traditional rites performed on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Nana Pene was speaking to climax a durbar at Chiraa in honour of the President on the final day of his two-day working visit to the Bono Region.

She noted that the level of leadership demonstrated by the President amidst the pandemic confirms that he is a gift from God for Ghana and must be appreciated.

“We often do not appreciate the good works of people until they are no more. God has used the President in a way that has manifested in the well-being of the citizens and the peace enjoyed as a country,” she averred.

The covid-19 pandemic caused havoc to many countries that are far advanced than Ghana, resulting in the loss of many lives.

But Nana Pene said “the timely and pragmatic measures rolled out by the President and his team meant, Ghana’s casualty level continued to be managed. This is an indication that Nana Akufo-Addo bravely fought to save and protect the lives of his compatriots.

“So on behalf of the people of Chiraa and Ghana, I install you as a development chief with the title Okogyeman Odumankomahene Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for your leadership, which is from God, in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic,” she announced.

A stool, Kante cloths for the President and the First Lady, sandals, and other traditional regalia for chiefs were presented to the President as well as a goat, tubes of yam, etc.

The Queen mother also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to give the Chiraa market a facelift and a regional sports stadium to help develop the many talents in the region.

The president thanked the Queen-mother, chiefs, and the people of Ghana for the honour done him.

Meanwhile, on the second and final day of the President’s working visit to the Bono region, he inaugurated the Bono regional headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service, a maternity ward and mental health clinic at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, and an administration block at the 3BN military barracks in Sunyani.

He also inspected ongoing works on the Sunyani township roads under the Synohydro projects, Chiraa Akwasua road, troops’ accommodation and assembly hall at 3BN military barracks, and the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly building.

The President also attended a one-week funeral celebration of the late G.K. Awuah, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party in Sunyani.

Part of the president’s entourage included Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Health Minister, Baffour Awuah, Labour and Employment Relations Minister, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, Deputy Attorney General, Justina Owusu Banahene, Bono Regional Minister, and Kwame Bafour, Bono Region chairman of the New Patriotic Party.