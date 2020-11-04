President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Job 600 annex to provide additional offices to Members of Parliament (MP).

The building comprises 100 offices for MPs, staff, research assistants, 150-seater multi-purpose hall, archival centre, drivers centre and visitors centre.

Parliament gets annex

Addressing the gathering at a short ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said his government is committed to provide adequate resources to MPs to perform their oversight role.

He added that budgetary allocation to the legislative arm under his watch has increased by 56.6%.



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said the next president after December elections should be sworn into office in Parliament instead of the Independence Square.

Haruna Iddrisu, on his part, commended President Akufo-Addo for providing security personnel for MPs.



Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, thanked the President for his continues support to the House.