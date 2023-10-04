A former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has descended heavily on President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Joshua Akamba who joined hundreds of protesters demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies said they have collapsed Ghana.

A message written on his placard read: Akufo-Addo and Bawuliar have taken over Satan’s job.

Mr. Akamba blamed President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia for the current economic hardship in Ghana.

To prove him wrong, the former NDC National Organiser urged the President and his Vice to step down and also sack the BoG Governor for their inability to solve the economic problems.

“So far, the Nana Addo/Bawumia-led NPP government has been a government of misadventure and Ghanaians are suffering. They say they are fighting corruption but are shielding corrupt elements within their fold. BoG Governor must resign immediately if the President loves Ghana,” he told the media.

