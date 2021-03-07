President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Black Satellites on winning this year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations trophy in Mauritania.

Satellites handed debutants Uganda a 2-0 defeat at Stade Municipal in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott to win the cup on Ghana’s 64th birthday.

Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh registered both goals in the fixture.

“Congratulations to the Black Satellites for winning Ghana’s 4th AFCON U-20 trophy. Thoroughly deserved victory, and they’ve made Mother Ghana proud. What a way to celebrate our 64th Independence Anniversary!!

“Kudos to the team, and I look forward to receiving the playing, technical and management teams to Jubilee House,” posted on the president’s official Twitter account.

It is the Black Satellites’ fourth title following successes in 1993, 1999 and 2009.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also congratulated the Black Satellites.

Congratulations to Black Satellites of Ghana for winning the 2021 Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



You have given Ghana a perfect gift to commemorate our Independence Day.



The team will arrive in Accra with the trophy on Sunday afternoon.