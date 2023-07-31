President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Kofi Adu-Amoateng as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti region.

Mr Adu-Amoateng replaces Mr Yaw Danso who was suspended in October 2022 over his alleged involvement in galamsey activities.

The new DCE’s appointment is subject to confirmation by assembly members.

In view of this, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, has directed the nominee to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission for the confirmation process to take place.

