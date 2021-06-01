Actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, is bursting with joy after her industry lover celebrated her on her birthday.

Nigeria’s Somadina Adinma sent a message to Poloo via social media to wish her Heaven’s best today and forever,

He also prayed for her star to shine so bright and never stop winning in life.

Somadina also posted some studio photos of Poloo on his platform, which have attracted majority to his comment section.

Poloo confessed she was shouting in her room when she chanced upon the wishes, adding that she will forever have deep love for her Nigerian colleague.

Poloo and Somadina were rumoured to be lovers after the latter professed his feelings openly, coupled with some fun times they had.

Somadina is the ex-lover of actress Regina Daniels, now Mrs Nwoko, following her marriage to 65-year-old billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.