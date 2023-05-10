Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority and parliamentary aspirant in the Adentan constituency, Akosua Manu, popularly known as Kozie, has partnered with the Tusk Foundation to organise a basketball competition for the youth of the constituency.

The event was aimed at engaging the youth and promoting sports development, basketball specifically, within the Adentan Constituency, while encouraging young people to channel their energies into productive activities and stay away from social vices.

*Speaking at the event, Kozie expressed her commitment to promoting sports development within the constituency and pledged to organise more of such games to unearth and groom talents for professional basketball.

“As someone who is passionate about youth development and sports, I am proud to have partnered with the Tusk Foundation to organise this basketball competition for the youth of Adentan. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to organise more of such games to groom talents and promote sports development within the constituency,” she said.

Kozie also promised to fix a spectator stand at the Adentan SSNIT Flats basketball arena, making it more comfortable for spectators to enjoy basketball games.

“The Adentan SSNIT Flats basketball arena is a great platform for young people to showcase their talents and hone their skills. However, the lack of a spectator stand makes it difficult for people to watch games comfortably. As part of my commitment to promoting sports development within the constituency, I pledge to fix a spectator stand at the basketball arena,” she said.

The President of the Tusk Foundation, Lester Achiah, also expressed his excitement about the partnership and the potential impact of the basketball competition on the youth of the Adentan constituency.

“We are excited to partner with Akosua Manu to promote sports development and empower the youth of the Adentan constituency. We believe that sports can be a powerful tool to promote social development and create opportunities for young people. We are committed to supporting Kozie in her efforts to promote youth sports development in the constituency,” Lester said.

The basketball competition was well attended by both players and spectators, with the youth of the constituency expressing their appreciation for the initiative.

“I am so happy to be a part of this basketball competition organised by Kozie. It is great to see people like her who are committed to promoting sports development within our constituency. I hope this is just the beginning of more initiatives like this,” said Samuel, a basketball player.

Kozie’s initiative to promote sports development within the Adentan Constituency is part of her commitment to engage various groups within the constituency, with a strong focus on the youth. Her commitment to promoting sports development and youth empowerment has endeared her to many within the constituency, and her initiatives are being well received.