A businessman who lost about ¢200,000 worth of products due to the Akosombo Dam spillage said he urgently needs the state to come to his aid.

Distracted Harry Cosmos Amevor told Samson Lardy Anyenini, the host of JoyNews’ Newsfile show, on Saturday that “I cannot even eat.”

The distraught man said he is now clutching at straws as he sees his investment literally go down the drain in the spillage.

“I am appealing to the government to come to our aid…we could take a loan if the bank would accept us and give us a grace period to pay back the money,” he pleaded.

Mr Amevor said despite this support, he is worried about who will patronise his wares with the communities in a complete mess.

“In Sogakope for instance, I supply products to over 10 hotels, and as we speak, seven of them are badly affected as they have submerged,” he said.

Controlled spillage amidst a flood

Ghana has been experiencing unpredictable rainfall patterns for months now, which many scientists say is the result of climate change.

Heavy rains have significantly increased the volume of water in the two dams, and officials of the Volta River Authority (VRA), the electricity company that manages the dams, started the “controlled spillage” of the facilities a month ago.

They say that the maximum safe operational level of the Akosombo dam is 277.5 ft (84.6m). If the water behind the dam reaches any higher, it could burst.

The water level recently peaked just below this – around 277.26 ft, compelling them to “spill” excess water to prevent a catastrophe which could have dire consequences.

VRA, which said it had had stimulation exercised about the possible implication of the spillage, went ahead to open its flood gates and thus the devasting effect on several communities.

The National Disaster Management Organisation estimates that eight districts have been affected since the flooding started on October 11.

Thousands were rendered homeless as many homes have been completely submerged and authorities are only beginning to assess the impact of the floods.

About a quarter of the Mepe community in an area we visited has been seriously impacted by the water.

Toilet facilities, cemeteries and refuse dumps have all been flooded, raising serious concerns about the outbreak of disease.

Essential services like water and electricity are no longer reaching the affected areas.

Climate change to blame?

The Ghana Navy, which has been assisting with rescue efforts says it has rescued over 8,000 people so far.

According to the Deputy Director General of NADMO, Seji Saji, the flood was due to heavy rains brought about by climate change.

“The heavy inflows from upstream of the Volta dams can only be explained by the volume of water that we are receiving from Burkina Faso to the northern region because those form the catchment areas of the Volta dams,” he said.

He added, “The quantum of water coming is very serious and we can only explain this with the issue of global warming and climate change.”

Mr Sajoi said NADMO set up several holding areas for people displaced from their homes and is providing some relief aid.

However, with more rains predicted, the water levels of the dams will keep rising – and so will the numbers of the displaced.

People like Mr Amevor will only be able to look on as their lives and livelihoods disappear underwater.