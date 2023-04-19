Telecommunications company, AirtelTigo, has described as misleading some reports that they owe the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) GH₵ 1million.

Days prior, AirtelTigo was caught up with ECG during an exercise to retrieve debts owed the company, and to check for illegal connections.

After discussions with the management, AirtelTigo reportedly made payment of GH₵1million to settle their debts to ECG.

But, the telco, in a latest press statement – in which they described their outfit as reputable and law-abiding – denied owing ECG an amount of GH₵ 1million.

They clarified that all previous bills from 2022, as well as January 2023 and part of February 2023 have been duly settled as per the agreed payment plan with ECG.

AirtelTigo further stated that they have handed proof of payment to the ECG and remain committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and financial objective.

They, by the press release, urged well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard the news and to media houses to factcheck their reports.

Find attached press statement below: