Vice Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is demanding the immediate dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta over the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.

According to Kofi Asamoah-Siaw, the conduct by the Finance Minister is the highest form of deception and must not be entertained by President Akufo-Addo.

“I support 100 % calls for his prosecution but, before prosecution, Ken Ofori-Atta should resign.

“If he fails to resign the President must ignore the family relation and sack him,” Mr. Asamoah-Siaw told Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei on Adom FM’s current affairs talk show, Burning Issues.

Backing his assertion, the running mate explained that, the Finance Minister has decieved the President and therefore deserved to be sacked.

“He has deceived the President but if the President fails to dismiss him, then it means he didn’t deceive him but rather he [President] is part of the deal. This is the highest form of deception,” Asamoah-Siaw stressed.

His comment follows a corruption risk assessment conducted by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu which revealed that the transaction was embroiled with various infractions.

Subsequently, President Akufo-Addo instructed that the Finance Minister returns the deal to Parliament for review.

But his directive did not sit well with the opposition NDC and the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

Among other demands, the opposition NDC and the CSOs are calling for the immediate prosecution of all officials who may have breached the law in the Agyapa Royalties deal.

Defending this stance, the PPP’s Vice Presidential Candidate said there is no need for the Finance Minister to send back to Parliament the controversial Agyapa deal.

“The Agyapa deal is the crowning of all corruption in the state and we the citizens must speak against. It is not good at all,” he said.