Embattled fetish priestess turned evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa, has headed to the beach to celebrate her release from Police cells.

According to her, the beach celebration is also for a bath and cleansing.

In a video which has popped up on social media, Nana Agradaa said a person released from jail must go to the sea to cleanse themselves of whatever dirt they have accumulated.

Clad in white apparel coupled with her usual red lipstick, she was all glammed up as she walked around the beach.

An Accra High Court on Monday granted bail of GH¢150,000 with three sureties, one of whom must be justified with a landed title deed to the self-styled Evangelist.

The court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah also ordered her to deposit her passport with the Registrar of the court.

She has been charged with one count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence at the Circuit Court.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

