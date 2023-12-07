Controversial evangelist, Nana Agradaa and her husband, Pastor Asiamah have generously donated an amount of GH¢50,000 to members of Heaven’s Way church.

The donation, she explained is to thank God for a successful marriage to her junior pastor.

“Today, my husband and I have GH¢50,000 in our hands and on behalf of our families, we will share it with the church members” Nana Agradaa stated.

After the presentation, her husband, Pastor Asiamah prayed for God’s blessings and protection for his wife.

He also urged the church members to also pray for Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Mama Pat for God’s protection.

“Let us all stretch our hands on Mama Pat [Nana Agradaa] and ask for God’s anointing to abound on her so that she will continue to be elevated and thrive in life. Lets tell God to annul every diabolic plan of the enemy against her life and deal with her enemies. May her finances and businesses flourish.

Through this offering, may her life be transformed spiritually and physically and continue to remain grounded in Christ. Let all members begin to pray” he said

Nana Agradaa and Pastor Asiamah recently tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony.

Watch video below