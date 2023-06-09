Some branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Akim Constituency are demanding a re-run of the parliamentary primaries of May 13.

The branch executives alleged at a press conference at Adeiso on Friday, June 9 that voting proceedings were flouted with illegalities and rigged.

Already, primaries in four constituencies in the Eastern Region have been put on hold.

Convenor of the group, Kofi Hallo Henry alleged the results declared on Saturday, May 13 after the primaries for Drah Emmanuel was not a true reflection of votes.

“The undersigned NDC Branch Executives in the Upper West Akim Constituency hereby request a re-run of the parliamentary primary election in order to uphold peace,” he said.

“Our concern stems from the undeniable evidence, indicating that the parliamentary primary election held in Adeiso, Upper West Akim Constituency, Eastern Region on May 13th 2023, was subject to fraudulent practices due to the following three factors: Tampered delegates list, Impersonation and putting sorted ballot papers back into ballot box.”

He added that failure by the constituency, regional and the national executives to resolve their concerns may affect the chances of NDC taking the seat back from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

“This instability poses a grave risk of losing the seat once again in the upcoming 2024 general election. It is imperative that we address this issue promptly and ensure a fair and transparent election process to maintain the unity and integrity of the party, as well as secure our chances of success in the upcoming elections.”

The NDC lost the Upper West Akim seat for the first time to the NPP in the 2020 elections.