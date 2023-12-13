Barely four months after Adom TV Asukɔdɔ titled Independence Square in disarray which shed light on the dilapidated nature of the national monument, renovation has began.

On a visit to the Independence Square in August 2023, Adom News‘ Prince Owusu Asiedu observed that, portions of the facility have developed deep cracks – cracks in the seats, cracks in the decks, and cracks in the terraces.

Iron rods used to cast the concrete of the building are now exposed and are being fast corroded by the constant waves of the Atlantic Ocean less than half a mile behind the Square.

The roof leaks badly anytime it rains.

Most electric bulbs there have long gone on vacation so part of the place is in darkness at night. Bulbs fixed on rooftops and standing ones are typical examples of faulty ones.

Squatters, deranged, drug addicts and people of suspicious character were those occupying the stands built for taxpayers and nation builders.

However, the picture was different when Prince visited the facility on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Contractors were on site breaking and removing the concrete slabs that had developed deep cracks.

Some residents in Osu expressed joy at the ongoing works to get the facility back in shape.

President of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, Kwabena Bempong in an interview with Adom News, commended government for acting on the public outcry after the documentary was aired on television.

He suggested that, the contractor uses glass polymer reinforcement to rehabilitate the structure because of the corrosiveness of the sea waves.

In addition, he said the concrete for rehabilitation should be dense.

Mr Bempong pledged the readiness of the institution to give free consultation to the state authorities on the rehabilitation.

