Patrons at this year’s Adom Family Kolor Paaty did not only have fan, they also went home with goodies.

At the fun-filled event, five patrons; four children and two adults, walked away with products from the main sponsor, U-fresh.

Four-year-old Ohemaa was the first winner of the day. She named Jerry Justice, host of Adom FM’s drive time show, ‘Ofie Kwanso‘ as her favorite presenter.

She was followed by Queenstar who was asked to mention any show on Adom FM. She mentioned Friday jam show, Efiada Mbosuo and went home with products from U-fresh.

Little Theresa also attracted cheers when she quickly named Don Itchi as the host of Kasahare Level.

Nana also won herself a pack of drinks for rightly answering some tough questions.

Aside the children, a well-known ardent listener of Adom FM, Asamakese Beyonce, also rattled some answers to trivial questions asked about the brand.

Her counterpart, Hajia also proved herself as a worthy winner as she also impressed the presenters and audience with her accurate responses.

The giveaway was the most interesting part of the family event held at the Legon Botanical Gardens in Accra.