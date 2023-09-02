Adom FM/TV presenter, Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s Organiser, Dr Louisa Hanna Bissiw, gospel musician Piesie Esther, and broadcast journalists, Fiifi Pratt and Valentina Osei Afriyie are set to be honoured.

They are among other high-profile personalities slated to receive honorary awards in diverse areas at the 2023 Africa Peace Advocate Award.

The nomination features Ghanaians drawn from various sectors of the country, including non-profit NGOs, UN SDG organizations, businesses, politics, media, and public life who are advocating, campaigning for peace, and championing Africa’s development.

The event has been set for September 21, 2023, at the Pottersville Church, Santoe East Legon Hills, Accra.

According to the organisers, these advocates and philanthropists are reshaping history, closing inequality gaps, and grooming leaders to pioneer new avenues of wealth creation through their various platforms, careers and professions.

The approach used in selecting the Honoree awardees cuts across nominations, extensive background checks, social impact, Advocacy and promotion of peace, by the executive board, under the leadership of H. E. Amb. Dr Samuel Ben Owusu.

Below is the list of nominees:

Mrs Rev Dr Joy Owusu

Dean Of Covenant Christian Leadership University College, CEO Bolga Waakye, Smile Divilla Ltd.

Dr Bright Okoh (CEO Of Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic)

Lady Rev. Mrs Martha Frimpong Boateng (CEO MARTHA FRIMPONG BOATENG FOUNDATION)

PIESIE ESTHER (GOSPEL ARTIST)

DR. CHESTER BONNAKO (CEO Grace Homeopathy Clinic)

Ms Harriet Nartey (Broadcast Journalists and Diplomatic Affairs TV Show)

Ms. Edna Bruce Cudjoe (Edna Bruce Cudjoe Foundation)

Ms Regina Asamoah (Children And Gender Advocate, CEO, Missing Children Ghana)

Apostle Abraham Lamptey (Gen overseer, Believers House of Worship Ministries.

Dr. Mrs HANNA LOUISA BISIW-KOTEI (National Women Organiser NDC)

Fiifi Pratt (Broadcast Journalist)

Gilbert Aggrey Abeiku

CEO KAYA TOURS/Broadcast Journalist.

Nana Ama Anima Tutuwaa I

Naa Tutuwaa Foundation

Dr Nana Enyinfua III

CEO ENAKARE FOUNDATION

Mrs Theresa Tawiah Anang

Head Of Women Empowerment At Riverside Foundation

Rev. Dr Victor Anang

CEO Crystal Logistics and general merchant

Pamela Agyapomaa Anokye

Pamcos foundation

May Adaeze Chinda

CEO Save The Child And Widow Foundation

Ms Emmaline Dartey

CEO ICS Africa

Rev. Dr Nelly Deladem

Prestige Women’s Network

Mrs Yvonne Nana Antonio

Fidelity Bank PLC

Captain Nii Kojo Nseni Mankattah

President Gadangme council of Asafoatsemii and Asafoanyemii

Ms Cecilia Agyeiwaa

Broadcast Journalist

Anokyewaaba Serwaa

Broadcast Journalist (Adom TV/FM)

CEO ANOBA FOUNDATION

Ms Valentina Ofori Afriyie

Broadcast Journalist

Mr Philip Dankwah

CEO St. Philip Enterprise

Mr David Osei

CEO Silicone Properties Accra

Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh X

Chief of Abura Tetsi

Odzikro

Rita Esionam GARGLO

No Limits Charity Organization.