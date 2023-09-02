Adom FM/TV presenter, Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s Organiser, Dr Louisa Hanna Bissiw, gospel musician Piesie Esther, and broadcast journalists, Fiifi Pratt and Valentina Osei Afriyie are set to be honoured.
They are among other high-profile personalities slated to receive honorary awards in diverse areas at the 2023 Africa Peace Advocate Award.
The nomination features Ghanaians drawn from various sectors of the country, including non-profit NGOs, UN SDG organizations, businesses, politics, media, and public life who are advocating, campaigning for peace, and championing Africa’s development.
The event has been set for September 21, 2023, at the Pottersville Church, Santoe East Legon Hills, Accra.
According to the organisers, these advocates and philanthropists are reshaping history, closing inequality gaps, and grooming leaders to pioneer new avenues of wealth creation through their various platforms, careers and professions.
The approach used in selecting the Honoree awardees cuts across nominations, extensive background checks, social impact, Advocacy and promotion of peace, by the executive board, under the leadership of H. E. Amb. Dr Samuel Ben Owusu.
Below is the list of nominees:
Mrs Rev Dr Joy Owusu
Dean Of Covenant Christian Leadership University College, CEO Bolga Waakye, Smile Divilla Ltd.
Dr Bright Okoh (CEO Of Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic)
Lady Rev. Mrs Martha Frimpong Boateng (CEO MARTHA FRIMPONG BOATENG FOUNDATION)
PIESIE ESTHER (GOSPEL ARTIST)
DR. CHESTER BONNAKO (CEO Grace Homeopathy Clinic)
Ms Harriet Nartey (Broadcast Journalists and Diplomatic Affairs TV Show)
Ms. Edna Bruce Cudjoe (Edna Bruce Cudjoe Foundation)
Ms Regina Asamoah (Children And Gender Advocate, CEO, Missing Children Ghana)
Apostle Abraham Lamptey (Gen overseer, Believers House of Worship Ministries.
Dr. Mrs HANNA LOUISA BISIW-KOTEI (National Women Organiser NDC)
Fiifi Pratt (Broadcast Journalist)
Gilbert Aggrey Abeiku
CEO KAYA TOURS/Broadcast Journalist.
Nana Ama Anima Tutuwaa I
Naa Tutuwaa Foundation
Dr Nana Enyinfua III
CEO ENAKARE FOUNDATION
Mrs Theresa Tawiah Anang
Head Of Women Empowerment At Riverside Foundation
Rev. Dr Victor Anang
CEO Crystal Logistics and general merchant
Pamela Agyapomaa Anokye
Pamcos foundation
May Adaeze Chinda
CEO Save The Child And Widow Foundation
Ms Emmaline Dartey
CEO ICS Africa
Rev. Dr Nelly Deladem
Prestige Women’s Network
Mrs Yvonne Nana Antonio
Fidelity Bank PLC
Captain Nii Kojo Nseni Mankattah
President Gadangme council of Asafoatsemii and Asafoanyemii
Ms Cecilia Agyeiwaa
Broadcast Journalist
Anokyewaaba Serwaa
Broadcast Journalist (Adom TV/FM)
CEO ANOBA FOUNDATION
Ms Valentina Ofori Afriyie
Broadcast Journalist
Mr Philip Dankwah
CEO St. Philip Enterprise
Mr David Osei
CEO Silicone Properties Accra
Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh X
Chief of Abura Tetsi
Odzikro
Rita Esionam GARGLO
No Limits Charity Organization.