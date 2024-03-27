This year’s Adom FM’s Kwahu Easter celebration promises an exhilarating blend of entertainment, sports, and cultural festivities, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Kwahu in the Eastern region.

Dubbed the “Kwaku Ananse Edition,” the line-up is as vibrant and diverse as the legendary spider himself.

Here’s what to expect:

March 28, Thursday – Kwahu Kwanso at Linda Dor Rest Stop, Bonsu Junction:

Adom FM kicks off the festivities with live broadcasts from the iconic Linda Dor Rest Stop at Bonsu Junction on the Accra-Kumasi road.

Hosted by OPD, the “Work and Happiness” show will bring joy and inspiration to listeners, followed by the lively “Ofie Kwanso” show with the dynamic Jerry Justice and his panellists.

March 29, Friday – Adom Park, Obomeng:

The excitement continues at Adom Park in Obomeng with a line-up that caters for every interest.

Tune in for the captivating “Ofie Kwanso” and stay updated with the latest news on “Adom News Kase3.”

Sports enthusiasts can catch the action-packed Keed Footy Cash Soccer League, while culinary enthusiasts can indulge in the Lavance Cooking Competition.

And don’t miss out on the cultural extravaganza of “Efiada Mbosuo” live with Papa Bills.

March 30, Saturday – Obomeng Astro Turf Park:

Asempa FM takes centre stage with the highly anticipated Kwahu Easter Games at the state-of-the-art Obomeng Astro Turf Park.

Witness thrilling displays of athleticism and skill as teams, comprising the towns in Kwahu, compete for glory.

March 30, Saturday Night – Adom Park: As the sun sets, the party heats up at Adom Park with the electrifying Mega Street Bash, proudly sponsored by Obuase Bitters.

Adom Park at Kwawu Obomeng

Dance the night away to the infectious rhythms of Ras Kuuku, Amerado, K07, and the mesmerizing performances of the AT Dancers.

March 31, Sunday – Keed Champions Cup:

The excitement culminates with the epic showdown of champions. Witness the clash between the victors of the Asempa FM Easter Games and the winners of the Keed Footy Cash Soccer League in the prestigious Keed Champions Cup.

Join us as we celebrate the spirit of Kwahu Easter 2024 in grand style, where fun, and unforgettable memories await!

