Kasahari Level, a popular rap show on Ghana number one radio station has partnered with African Basketball Festival.

This was announced by Adom FM’s Programmes Manager Joshua Tigo at a short ceremony in Accra.

Joshua Tigo ,Adom fm’s Programmes Manager

Through this partnership, Kasahari will put in place a system to select best rappers to perform at the finale of the Africa Basketball Festival.

The festival is a lifestyle concept that showcase sports, music and fashion.

This year marks the 3rd edition and will kick off with an opening ceremony on Friday, December 15th ad ed on Sunday, December 17th, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Yaw Sakyi

It will bring together participants from eight countries including Ghana, Liberia, Togo, Nigeria, UK, USA and France with about 500 spectators.

There will be an e-sport and a basketball game between Accra Technical University and the University of Ghana.

Picture of Basketball Team players andCoaches from Accra Technical University and University of Ghana

The event will be climaxed with a match between an Africa and International side.