Education think tank, Africa Education Watch, has asked the General Legal Council (GLC) to admit some 499 candidates who were denied entry into the Ghana School of Law to be admitted.

They have suggested it should be done either through virtual or face-to-face school.

Their proposal is in line with comments by private legal practitioner, Professor Kwaku that the candidates did not fail but were denied access to the law school due to lack of space.

The 2021 entrance exam saw 28 percent of the LLB candidates gain entrance to Ghana’s only institution for training lawyers.

The applicants were examined on six subject areas that were: Constitutional Law, Immovable Property, Contract Law, Tort, Criminal Law, and the Ghana Legal System.

Some 790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam which was organised in August.

The pass rate is in line with previous records, except for 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed.

The re-occurring incident has sparked rage among a section of applicants amid claims most of the people denied admissions clocked the 50 pass mark.

Africa Watch, in a statement, opined the action contradicts the government’s agenda of doubling tertiary enrolment by 2030 and creating equal career opportunities.

They argued the action by the Council to deny the students access to legal education is unfair and cannot be justified, hence their proposal.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, the National Union of Ghana Students and Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to order a probe of the mass failure and ensure the applicants who passed are admitted.

Read the full statement below:

Admit the 499 – Eduwatch to Ghana Law School by Gertrude Otchere on Scribd