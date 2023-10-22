The 9 evicted contestants of the third season of Adepam fashion show officially took their bow after a last runway show that earned them applause and a standing ovation.

All 9 designs that graced the red carpet were stunning pieces which altogether made their runway show a good spectacle.

Despite not making it to the final stage of the competition, these contestants proved that they have incredible fashion sense and runway prowess.

Sicca, Ruky, Gunjan, Sala, Fiifi Mills, Charly, Muntari, Malik and Nira each brought their unique style and flair to the runway, leaving the crowd in awe.

Their final runway walk was met with hearty applause, cheers, and appreciation from the spectators.

Judges Sikapa and Seiwaa also looked on with satisfaction in testament to the exceptional talent that graced the Adepam stage throughout the season.

Below are designs curated by the evictees:

Gunjan opened the show with a a vibrant and intricately stitched royal-inspired outfit with an exaggerative cape. The beautiful corsetry and the multi-colored balloons he attached to the tail of the dress gave his piece it’s uniqueness.

Sicca exuded elegance with her style. She wore her model a floor-length, figure-hugging gown with intricate lace detailing which created a timeless and sophisticated look.

Sala embraced a dapper and classic style for her male model. He looked sharp in a tailored embroidered pajama which was a combination of Indian cultural elements with a modern twist.

Fiifi Mills paid homage to the rich Ghanaian culture by designing a simple two-piece Kaftan dress made of a perfect blend of Ankara print and white linen. He embellished the outfit with chains which elevated the design to a standout piece.

Charly‘s justified her inclusion with a style that was both artistic and avant-garde. She wore her model an abstract, asymmetrical dress with intricate beadwork meticulously crafted into fringes. The waist snatching corset gave the perfect contrast to the flowy slit.

Muntari shocked the audience and judges with a police-inspired uniform and it’s matching hat and pouches. His design exhibit his versatility from crafting men and women’s outfit to designing uniforms for security services.

Malik‘s male model rocked a contemporary two-piece outfit made with crisp fabric which was a harmonious blend of burgundy and violet patterns. His design made a bold and artistic statement on the runway.

Nira‘s style was regal and glamorous. She adorned her model in a sequined and opulent evening gown which showcased her elegance and sophistication fit for a red carpet event.

Ruky‘s model was the center of attention as she strutted on the runway wearing an abstract, asymmetrical dress with unconventional shapes and textures.

The evicted contestants may not have claimed the title, but they certainly left a lasting impression with their runway show, demonstrating that their journey in the world of fashion is far from over.

