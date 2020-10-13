The Attorney General’s office has been directed by the Supreme Court to advance legal arguments in a case filed by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

The legislator is asking the apex court to stop the High Court presided over by Justice Wuntah Wuni from hearing a contempt case involving the MP.

Justice Wuni has dragged the MP before him asking that he explains why he should not be punished for comments he made against the judiciary.

The MP’s lawyers contend Justice Wuni lacks the power to hear the matter since he was not the judge the MP made the comments against.

A Supreme Court panel presided over by Justice Baffoe Bonnie on Tuesday noted that Mr. Agyapong’s lawyers had not served the Registrar of the court but rather the Judicial Secretary with the application.

This the court noted had resulted in the AG’s office not receiving the processes to enable to it file a response. Lead Counsel for the MP, Kwame Gyan conceded to this.

A Deputy AG Godfred Yeboah Dame who was present in court was asked to file a response on behalf of the AG’s office on Wednesday October 14.

The case was adjourned to October 14.