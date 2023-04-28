Actress Habiba Sinare has sued one lady by the name Saajida Shiraz for defamation.

This comes after Miss Shiraz, who identified herself as a relative of the actress’ ex-husband, is reported to have taken to social media to make wild allegations against the actress.

She also reportedly insulted the actress while discussing her marriage, career and lifestyle in a television interview

In a writ that has gone viral, Habiba Sinare states that Miss Shiraz’s actions are a calculated attempt to tarnish her image adding that the comments make the actress a subject of cyber attacks.

Some media reports indicate the actress is demanding some GH₵‎5 million among other reliefs.

